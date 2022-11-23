All eyes on Qatar as Canada faces Belgium in its first World Cup game in 36 years

After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup to face Belgium in its tournament opener.

John Herdman's team takes to the pitch for the fourth game of Day 4 action, which saw Group F opponents Croatia and Morocco draw 0-0, alongside other results.

A win for Canada would put it at the top of the group, while a loss would put the country at the bottom. If Belgium and Canada draw, all four teams would be tied at one point.

Less than one week into the tournament, there have been upsets galore which will fuel the fire for 41st-ranked Canada as the country battles its second-ranked opponents hoping to be the next big headline.

On Monday, Wales drew against the United States 1-1 in its first World Cup game in 64 years. Meanwhile, 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia upset third-ranked Argentina on Tuesday, and earlier on Wednesday, Japan pulled off a stunning comeback win over Germany.

Can Canada, a country often known for dominating in hockey, hold its own on soccer’s biggest stage? It’s time to find out.

Ahead of the match, CTV and TSN will have a special three-hour preview beginning at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST. Check back here one hour before kick-off to see who makes the starting line-up and for updates throughout the match. CTVNews.ca will have a half-time report and match report at final whistle.

Belgium against Canada officially kicks off at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.