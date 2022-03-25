Alexis 'Scrappy' Hopkins becomes first woman to be drafted by a professional baseball team

Alexis 'Scrappy' Hopkins became the first woman to be drafted by a professional baseball team. She signed with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. (WH Genomes/Twitter via CNN) Alexis 'Scrappy' Hopkins became the first woman to be drafted by a professional baseball team. She signed with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. (WH Genomes/Twitter via CNN)

