

The Canadian Press





CANMORE, Alta. -- Two-time Olympian Alex Harvey headlines the 11-athlete list of Canadian cross-country skiers who will compete at next month's Pyeongchang Games.

Harvey, from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., won a silver medal over the weekend in Austria for his 27th career World Cup podium. He finished third in the overall race at the Tour de Ski this season to become the first non-European to reach the podium at the event.

Harvey is one of six team members with Olympic experience. The others include Devon Kershaw of Sudbury, Ont., Toronto's Lenny Valjas, Jesse Cockney of Canmore, Alta., Graeme Killick of Fort McMurray, Alta., and Emily Nishikawa of Whitehorse.

The rest of the roster includes Knute Johnsgaard and Dahria Beatty of Whitehorse, Cendrine Browne of Saint-Jerome, Que., Anne-Marie Comeau of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., and Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta.

"This is a team that has evolved from a group of talented athletes excited to be on the start line into a group of determined high-performers focused, and confident, in their ability to achieve international podium results," Cross Country Canada high-performance director Tom Holland said Monday in a release. "Led by our men's team of Devon, Alex and Lenny over the last two quadrennials, we are in the podium hunt, and will continue to push towards getting Canada back on the Olympic podium at the nordic venue."

Canada has won three Olympic medals in cross-country skiing.

Beckie Scott won gold at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002 and took silver in the team sprint with Sara Renner four years later in Turin, Italy. Chandra Crawford won gold in the skate-sprint race at Turin.

Ivan Babikov of Canmore, Alta., and Louis Bouchard of Quebec City will serve as team coaches in Pyeongchang.