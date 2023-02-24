Alcaraz and Norrie into Rio semis, eye 2nd final in 2 weeks

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Fabio Fognini of Italy during a match of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Fabio Fognini of Italy during a match of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

MORE SPORTS NEWS