TORONTO -- After spending around 252 hours in frigid temperatures, a group of 40 courageous Albertans are set to break the Guinness World Record for longest hockey game – all while making a difference for cancer patients.

This year is the seventh edition of the World’s Longest Hockey Game, a fundraising initiative which has raised over $5.47 million since 2003 for “leading-edge equipment and research at the Cross Cancer Institute,” according to the group’s website.

The event is organized by Brent Saik, owner of Alberta Sports Vision Institute. In 1994, Saik lost his father to cancer, followed by his wife Susan a few years later. Rocked by their deaths, Saik decided to channel his grief into advocacy and continued raising funds for medical research.

“The Alberta government were awesome in helping me and explaining to me how it would be possible,” Saik told CTV News Channel on Monday about receiving a provincial exemption to organize the game amid current pandemic rules. “We had to do an incredible amount of things to make that work.”

Participants in the marathon were required to self-isolate and were tested for COVID-19 daily.

The inaugural World’s Longest Hockey Game was held in 2003 and consisted of 40 players playing 80 consecutive hours. Since then, the length of the game and the amount raised in donations have substantially increased.

“Over the last 252 hours, every record has been broken: lowest temperatures, greatest number of pucks shattered, most swollen and blistered feet, and, most importantly, the highest funds raised in the history of the game - $1,840,000 & counting!” the group said in a social media post.

“And let’s not forget a Guinness World Records soon-to-be under our belts! The final score of the game was 2,649 to 2,528 for Team Hope. But the real winners? Cancer patients at the Cross Cancer Institute.”

This year’s game began at Sherwood Park in Strathcona County, Atla. on Feb. 4 and lasted 11 days. Over the week-and-a-half, an anonymous donor matched donations to the event up to $100,000 and the Edmonton Football Club donated half of the proceeds of a 50/50 draw.

Fundraising efforts for this year’s game will support a clinical trial of a new cancer drug called PCLX-001, which has shown positive results in treating blood cancers.

The group is still waiting for the official word to find out whether they cracked a new world record.