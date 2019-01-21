

The Canadian Press





PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Alberta skip Selena Sturmay posted an 8-3 win over Sarah Daniels of B.C. on Sunday to stay undefeated at the 2019 Canadian junior curling championship.

Alberta is 3-0 through two days of competition to sit alone atop Group A. Manitoba's Mackenzie Zacharias and Quebec's Laurie St-Georges are also 3-0 to lead Group B.

Saskatchewan's Sara England improves to 2-1 with a 7-3 win over Lauren Ferguson's team from P.E.I. (0-4) in Sunday's evening draw, while the host team skipped by Skylar Ackerman fell to 0-3 after a 10-9 loss to Ontario's Thea Coburn (1-2).

On the men's side, two-time Canadian junior champion Tyler Tardi and his B.C. squad moved to 3-0 with a 5-3 win over Saskatchewan's Rylan Kleiter (3-1).

New Brunswick's Jack Smeltzer (2-1) put on a dominant performance defeating two-time Canadian junior silver medallist Tanner Horgan of Northern Ontario (2-1), 11-7.

Quebec's Vincent Roberge (1-2) picked up his first win by toppling Sawer Kaeser of the Northwest Territories 11-2. Kaeser is 0-3.

Manitoba's JT Ryan (3-0) picked up a 7-3 win over P.E.I.'s Tyler Smith (1-2). Team Yukon, skipped by Trygg Jensen (1-2), picked up its first win of the tournament over Javen Komaksiutiksak from Nunavut (0-3).

Teams are split into pools of seven and the top four rinks in each pool will make the playoffs. Semifinals are set for Jan. 26 and the finals will be played Jan. 27.

The winners will represent Canada at the Feb. 16-23 world junior curling championship in Liverpool, N.S.