Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod's best ever

Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs after winning the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race race near Willow, Alaska, early Monday, March 15, 2021. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool) Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs after winning the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race race near Willow, Alaska, early Monday, March 15, 2021. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)

MORE SPORTS NEWS