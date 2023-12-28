Air Canada signs sponsorship deal with Professional Women's Hockey League
Air Canada has a sponsorship deal with the soon-to-launch Professional Women's Hockey League.
The airline says it is an inaugural premier partner and the official airline for the first six teams in the league, which is set to hold its first game on Jan. 1, 2024.
Air Canada is launching an ad campaign along with the launch.
As part of the deal, the airline says it has secured intellectual property rights for the teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, along with jersey branding rights for the Montreal team.
The airline says the deal builds on its previous partnerships in professional women's hockey, along with women's sports including the Women's National Basketball Association and the planned Project 8 professional women's soccer league in Canada.
The Professional Women's Hockey League counts Canadian Tire as a founding partner, and has numerous official partner and official supplier partnerships.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.
