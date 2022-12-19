Against all odds, Qatar World Cup heralds soccer’s new era after fairy-tale ending

After four years of anticipation, another round of World Cup action has come and gone as the dust finally settles in Doha, Qatar.

The world watched in awe as Argentina legend Lionel Messi (yes, we can use that term without hesitation now) lifted soccer's most coveted trophy to the sky. The late Diego Maradona, whose presence was kept alive by poster-bearing fans at the tournament, would have been proud.

Yet before diving into Argentina’s historic accomplishment, it's important to relive what led up to that picture-perfect moment.

It was the first time FIFA hosted the World Cup in December rather than the northern hemisphere summer, and the decision to do so while awarding Qatar the rights for the tournament was heavily scrutinized. It was unchartered territory for the organization, players and fans, begging the question: would the tournament maintain its usual level of passion?

Mid-season injuries caused headaches for clubs and players, resulting in big names Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Timo Werner, Sadio Mane and more missing out. Those who managed to stay fit now face another major hurdle, with club competition returning in mere days. Croatia's Mateo Kovacic already vocalized how exhausting the tournament was. Was it in the players' best interests to pile on such a condensed schedule? We won't hear a straightforward answer from FIFA, but we're about to learn the aftermath.

Qatar's human rights issues took centre stage, too. Homosexuality is illegal there, and fans wearing rainbow gear were confronted at games. Women have limited rights, and poor working conditions resulted in the deaths of more than 400 construction workers. Again, this World Cup was like nothing we've seen before, and some teams protested against the hosts with disdain.

However, while the dreary build-up to the opening game on Nov. 20 lingered in the air, the World Cup eventually did what it does best across four weeks: entertain. And it has left a significant imprint.

From a Canadian perspective, support for soccer reached new heights (perhaps only mirrored by the women's national team's gold medal success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics). Exuberant head coach John Herdman took a youthful and eager squad to Qatar with something to prove.

Canada's forward Alphonso Davies, left, celebrates scoring Canada's first-ever goal at the FIFA men's World Cup against Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Nov. 27, 2022. Davies' goal was the fastest at the Qatar tournament coming after only 68 seconds. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)Ranked 41st in the world, Canada was never expected to make it out of the group stage against second-ranked Belgium and eventual semifinalists Croatia and Morroco. And it didn't - which was a tough pill to swallow after having impressed initially. Only Canada and Qatar finished with zero points.

Despite the unfortunate ending, Canada made strides in more ways than one. The world took notice of the country's talent after dominating Belgium over 90 minutes only to fall short 1-0, and Alphonso Davies scored the first-ever goal at a men's World Cup (it ended up being the quickest goal all tournament). High-profile European clubs such as Celtic, Watford, AC Milan, Inter and Napoli are also signing up Canadian players.

For decades the World Cup stage has been a platform for budding talent to break onto the scene. Canada, instead, did this as a 26-man group. You can't take anything away from its performances.

Teams will have another chance to fight for the trophy in four years as the World Cup comes to North America in 2026. The narrative of smaller, often considered less talented countries rising to the occasion against tournament heavyweights will likely continue.

Soccer is currently in a generational shift - and the game is benefitting tremendously.

In Qatar, Saudi Arabia pulled off the upset of the tournament over eventual-winners Argentina, Japan toppled both Germany and Spain, Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semifinals, and Croatia placed in the top three for a consecutive time despite having a population of roughly four million. Meanwhile, Belgium, Germany and Brazil saw their empires crash down stunningly.

The style of play improved, too, as deadly counter-attacks, acrobatic strikes, and nerve-wracking penalty shootouts were common. So long are the dreary 1-0 wins. Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1, Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0, Wout Weghorst stunned Argentina in the 11th minute of stoppage time, and goalkeepers made headlines during penalties. Entertainment-wise, the World Cup truly delivered.

It's also important to highlight the individual talent rising through the ranks. Names such as Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Jude Bellingham (England), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) and eventual Young Player of the Tournament winner Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) thrived with a type of veteran presence despite being younger than 24. Oh, and add Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe to that list (eight goals, two assists).

To appreciate the potential of the future, one must pay tribute to the past, as the 2022 World Cup was, simultaneously, the end of a generation.

Headlining talents Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi found themselves with one last chance to reach ultimate glory. Having won almost every trophy in soccer, both players were missing the World Cup. The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate, which has surrounded the duo for roughly ten years, would then be put to bed in Qatar.

Portugal's captain was the man to fall short in the end, as off-pitch feuds with club and country restricted Ronaldo's potential to cap off his illustrious career on a high. The ex-Manchester United forward was dropped to the bench on more than one occasion, and Portugal's squad proved it could thrive without him. Then after losing in the quarterfinals, Ronaldo confirmed his World Cup dream is over as his career fizzles out in the shadows of his arch-nemesis.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, middle, reacts after they lost the quarterfinal between Morocco and Portugal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images)

In contrast, the talismanic efforts of Messi, who was wholeheartedly supported by his teammates, helped Argentina raise its third World Cup after 36 years.

The 35-year-old was on another level in Qatar, a surprise to many, having already been considered one of the best. This Messi seemed supernatural. He played in all seven games, scored in six, became the player with the most competition appearances (26) and is the only player to win more than one Golden Ball award. That's just the shortlist.

This helped conjure up a thrilling and prophetic World Cup final. Right from kickoff at Lusail Stadium, it seemed like the soccer gods were pulling the strings from the sky, Maradona perhaps orchestrating it all.

It was destiny, wasn't it? That Messi would eventually cement his legacy as the GOAT by winning the World Cup on presumably his last chance to do so. However, it would be a challenging feat.

Argentina faced 2018 winners France in the final, and plenty of narratives surrounded the two teams and their respective stars. Could Messi finally do it? Is Mbappe able to live up to his thriving potential? Who will crack? Who will achieve history?

Fittingly, it was the old age against the new one in Qatar as the two Paris Saint-Germain stars dragged their teams to penalties.

The South Americans played with an extra layer of firepower early on, and the Europeans were shell-shocked. Up 2-0 after 79 minutes, Argentina was within reach of the title. That was until Mbappe decided to take matters into his own hands and scored the first hat trick in a final in over half a century.

Three hours of thrilling and gut-wrenching action captivated the world's attention, and this generation of soccer has its picture-perfect ending. Brazil's Pele, then Argentina's Maradona and now Messi are the game's all-time greats.

Initially considered a questionable World Cup, Qatar ended up providing one of the best games ever. The 2022 edition is filled with highs and lows as a result, as the tournament's success came at a cost.

Fans now await the possibility of another final potentially topping Argentina’s victory, which will be hard to do.

The door is wide open though, as the next generation prepares to thrive in the wake of it all.