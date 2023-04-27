After 13 years in the minors, Pirates' Maggi makes MLB debut

Making his MLB debut, Pirates' Drew Maggi (39) fouls off a pitch in Pittsburgh, on April 26, 2023. (Gene J. Puskar / AP) Making his MLB debut, Pirates' Drew Maggi (39) fouls off a pitch in Pittsburgh, on April 26, 2023. (Gene J. Puskar / AP)

