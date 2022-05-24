Adieu, Jo: French salute injured, retiring Tsonga at Open

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga waves to the public after losing to Norway's Casper Ruud in first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga waves to the public after losing to Norway's Casper Ruud in first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

MORE SPORTS NEWS