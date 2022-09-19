Achonwa, Carleton, Nurse headline Canada's roster for Women's Basketball World Cup

Canada's Kia Nurse (5), center, drives between South Korea's Ji Su Park (19), left, and Hyeyoon Bae (11) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Canada's Kia Nurse (5), center, drives between South Korea's Ji Su Park (19), left, and Hyeyoon Bae (11) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

