Sports

    • AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say

    AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Udinese, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Luca Bruno/AP Photo) AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Udinese, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Luca Bruno/AP Photo)
    TURIN, Italy -

    AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports Wednesday.

    Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli were already banned for 10 and seven months, respectively, by the Italian soccer federation in the widening case.

    Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo is also being investigated but has said he did not bet on games.

    Florenzi, who was a teammate of Zaniolo's at Roma, had no immediate comment. He could be called in for questioning by prosecutors over the coming days, the LaPresse news agency reported. The soccer federation could also open an inquiry.

    The 32-year-old Florenzi joined Milan last year with a contract through 2024-25. He played on the Italy team that won the European Championship in 2021. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News