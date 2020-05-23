'Absolute tragedy': Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura dead at 22
TORONTO -- Hana Kimura, a beloved Japanese wrestler, has died at the age of 22, according to her promotion team.
Kimura won Stardom Wrestling’s 2019 Fighting Spirit Award and was cast in the Japanese reality show Terrace House, which streams on Netflix.
“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” World Wonder Ring Stardom wrote on Twitter early Saturday. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”
No official cause of death has been released.
In a brief statement online, Terrace House producers wrote that they were at a loss for words and offered their condolences to Kimura’s friends and family.
On Friday, Kimura made some troubling social media posts, including an Instagram Story that said “Goodbye” in Japanese.
Since the announcement early Saturday morning, fans have spoken out online against cyberbullying.
Fellow wrestler Tessa Blanchard wrote on Twitter that Kimura was “an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic.”
“It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media,” she wrote.
Wrestling journalist Adam Pacitti posted about Kimura’s death, calling it an “absolute tragedy.”
“I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are,” he wrote on Twitter.