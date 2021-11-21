A sign for '22: Zverev dominates to claim ATP Finals trophy

Alexander Zverev of Germany holds his trophy after winning the singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Alexander Zverev of Germany holds his trophy after winning the singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MORE SPORTS NEWS