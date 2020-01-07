The Canadian Olympic Committee released its marketing guidelines Tuesday for athletes and their personal sponsors during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo from July 24 through Aug. 9.

The International Olympic Committee allows for a more liberal interpretation of Rule 40 that governs athlete engagement with non-Olympic sponsors during the Games.

Canadian athletes can:

continue to appear in long-standing (minimum 90 days before Games), generic advertising campaigns of personal sponsors with no escalation during the Games.

thank personal sponsors during the Games and receive congratulatory messages from personal sponsors.

Canadian athletes can't: