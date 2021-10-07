A look at the 16 potential World Series matchups
If the first two days are any indication, this is going to be quite a postseason.
Four of baseball's most storied franchises played in the wild-card games, with the Red Sox beating the Yankees and then the Dodgers eliminating the Cardinals on Chris Taylor's ninth-inning homer. Now, Los Angeles moves on to face San Francisco in the latest chapter of another famous rivalry -- and the most anticipated matchup of the Division Series round.
Now is also a good time to look ahead a bit. With four teams left in each league, there are 16 possible World Series matchups remaining. Here's a quick glance at each one. The matchups are listed in descending order of likelihood, using probability figures from Fangraphs.com early Thursday morning.
DODGERS-RED SOX (12.2%)
A rematch of the 2018 World Series won by Boston -- except now Mookie Betts is playing for Los Angeles. Alex Verdugo went to the Red Sox in that trade, and they also have ex-Dodgers Nathan Eovaldi and Kike Hernandez playing significant roles.
DODGERS-ASTROS (11.8%)
No need for any deep digging on this matchup. When Houston's sign-stealing scheme came to light, Dodgers fans were among the most aggrieved, since they lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Former Dodgers star Dusty Baker now manages Houston.
DODGERS-WHITE SOX (11.1%)
There might be more familiarity and hostility in a Dodgers-Astros or Dodgers-Red Sox matchup, but there's a lot to recommend Dodgers-White Sox. For one thing, it would give Chicago manager Tony La Russa a World Series rematch with Los Angeles after he was on the wrong end of Kirk Gibson's famous home run in 1988, when the Dodgers beat Oakland. This could also be the best starting pitching matchup of the remaining possibilities.
DODGERS-RAYS (6.5%)
The Fangraphs probabilities are not friendly to the 100-win Rays, but they'll have the Dodgers' attention if the teams meet in the World Series for a second straight year. The last time both pennant winners repeated was in 1977 and 1978, when the Yankees beat the Dodgers in the World Series both times.
BREWERS-RED SOX (6.4%)
Milwaukee and Boston used to share a division in the AL East, but the teams don't have much of a memorable history with each other. The Brewers finished two games behind the division champion Red Sox in 1988, but even that wasn't really a head-to-head race. The top four AL East teams finished within two games of each other that year.
BREWERS-ASTROS (6.1%)
Zack Greinke pitching against his former team in Milwaukee would be an interesting subplot here. Also, Brewers president David Stearns was once an assistant general manager for the Astros.
BREWERS-WHITE SOX (5.8%)
The travel would be a breeze between two ballparks about 100 miles apart. Avisail Garcia, a former White Sox outfielder, hit 29 homers this year for Milwaukee. Switch-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal spent a year with the Brewers before joining the White Sox after the 2019 season.
BRAVES-RED SOX (5.8%)
The Braves face the city they once called home, and they'll hope this goes better for Atlanta than its matchup with the Boston area in the 2017 Super Bowl. Be ready for some "28-3" signs at Fenway Park.
BRAVES-ASTROS (5.5%)
In 2017, Charlie Morton got the win in Game 7 of the World Series for the Astros. He went 14-6 for Atlanta this season.
BRAVES-WHITE SOX (5.2%)
Craig Kimbrel vs. the Braves -- although Kimbrel has struggled so much for Chicago it's hard to say how important he'll be in the postseason.
GIANTS-RED SOX (5.0%)
Boston has the most World Series titles this century with four, and San Francisco is second with three. These teams have generally stayed out of each other's way over the past couple decades. The Giants didn't make the playoffs in any of the four years the Red Sox won it all, and the Red Sox didn't make it in the three seasons the Giants took the title.
GIANTS-ASTROS (4.8%)
This storyline is easy: Baker goes up against San Francisco, the team he began his managerial career with in 1993. Baker took the Giants to a World Series in 2002 -- still his only pennant as a big league skipper -- but they lost to the Angels in seven games that year.
GIANTS-WHITE SOX (4.6%)
The Giants were the New York Giants back in 1917, when the White Sox beat them in the World Series behind Red Faber's three victories. Chicago did not win it all again for 88 years.
BREWERS-RAYS (3.4%)
These are the only two teams in the postseason this year that have never won the World Series. Tampa Bay traded shortstop Willy Adames to the Brewers in May. Star rookie Wander Franco has excelled in that spot for the Rays, but Adames hit 20 homers in 99 games after joining Milwaukee.
BRAVES-RAYS (3.1%)
The World Series goes to SEC country. These two teams were one game away from meeting in last year's Fall Classic, but Atlanta lost to the Dodgers in a seven-game NL Championship Series.
GIANTS-RAYS (2.7%)
Yes, that's correct: The Fangraphs numbers say this matchup between the two top seeds is actually the least likely. Evan Longoria is one of the top players in Tampa Bay's young history, but after 10 seasons there he was traded to the Giants. He's been with San Francisco for four seasons and still has good power when healthy.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Liberals gain one more seat after judicial recount in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount. The recount bumps up the total number of seats won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals to 160, although the winner in one of them -- Kevin Vuong in Toronto's Spadina-Fort York -- will be sitting as an Independent MP, meaning the party will have 159 Liberal MPs in the House of Commons.
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
Independent group claims it solved the mystery behind the identity of the Zodiac Killer
Law enforcement agencies said they are still investigating the Zodiac Killer case as an independent group of cold-case investigators came forward Wednesday to claim they had solved the mystery of who was behind the decades-old serial murders.
Canada
-
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
-
Coroner's jury begins deliberations into N.B. police killing of Rodney Levi
Jurors in the coroner's inquest investigating the RCMP fatal shooting of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick last year have begun deliberations.
-
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
World
-
First he was silent, then he disappeared. Here's a timeline of the search for Brian Laundrie
It's now been more than three weeks since Brian Laundrie went missing after returning without his fiancee, Gabby Petito, from a cross-country trip.
-
U.S. watchdog will look into allegations Afghan's Ghani took millions from country
John Sopko, the U.S. special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country.
-
Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger
A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude 6.1 shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.
-
Independent group claims it solved the mystery behind the identity of the Zodiac Killer
Law enforcement agencies said they are still investigating the Zodiac Killer case as an independent group of cold-case investigators came forward Wednesday to claim they had solved the mystery of who was behind the decades-old serial murders.
-
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
-
More than 120,000 U.S. kids had caregivers die during pandemic
The number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated, and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans, a new study suggests.
Politics
-
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
-
Liberals gain one more seat after judicial recount in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount. The recount bumps up the total number of seats won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals to 160, although the winner in one of them -- Kevin Vuong in Toronto's Spadina-Fort York -- will be sitting as an Independent MP, meaning the party will have 159 Liberal MPs in the House of Commons.
Health
-
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
-
Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
Scandinavian authorities on Wednesday suspended or discouraged the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in young people because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a very rare side effect associated with the shot.
Sci-Tech
-
What parents need to know about the Twitch leak
The data breach affecting gaming platform Twitch has put tens of millions of user passwords, payment methods and personal information at risk. CTVNews.ca speaks to experts about what parents and users need to know to protect their personal data.
-
Microsoft: Russia behind 58 per cent of detected state-backed hacks
Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58 per cent share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said.
-
Queen Elizabeth I confidant used mirror with Aztec origins for occult practices: study
A close confidant of Queen Elizabeth I used an obsidian mirror with Aztec origins to contact otherworldly spirits in his occult practices, according to new research.
Entertainment
-
Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize
U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has fed his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday.
-
Keanu Reeves among 2021 inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame
Actors Keanu Reeves and Graham Greene, retired Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire and musician Bruce Cockburn are among this year's inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Cash windfall for Spanish youth can't be spent on bullfights
The Spanish government is offering citizens who turn 18 years old next year 400 euros (US$462) to spend on cultural activities. But the sum comes with strings attached: the recipients can't use it to buy tickets for bullfights.
Business
-
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
-
Wall Street opens higher as receding debt fears spur rally
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday amid signs a standoff in Congress over the federal debt ceiling is closer to a resolution.
-
Bitcoin soars past US$55,000 on George Soros fund endorsement
The price of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency spiked Wednesday morning to around US$55,000, following news that the investment firm founded by billionaire George Soros owns bitcoin.
Lifestyle
-
The Queen meets with Canadian soldiers performing guard duties at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday met with a group of Canadian artillery soldiers who have been stationed in the U.K. and are performing guard duties at Windsor Castle.
-
Lululemon joins new generation of home gym equipment retailers with launch of Mirror
Lululemon Athletica Inc. is joining the booming personalized at-home exercise trend with the launch of Mirror, a large electronic device for streaming workout classes.
-
Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe
Experts say open lines of communication, age limits and if necessary, activity monitoring are some of the steps parents can take to help kids navigate the dangers of social media while still allowing them to chat with peers on their own terms.
Sports
-
National Women's Soccer League players stop game in solidarity amid sexual misconduct allegations
As the National Women's Soccer League returned to the pitch on Wednesday night for the first time since allegations of sexual misconduct rattled the league, sparked major resignations and led to the cancellation of last weekend's matches, players stopped during the sixth minute and joined together at the center circle in solidarity.
-
Woman sentenced to 48 months in jail after stealing $2.4 million from Ontario Minor Hockey Association
A 47-year-old woman has been sentenced to 48 months in jail after pleading guilty to defrauding the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) of about $2.4 million.
-
Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder for kicking referee in the head
A Brazilian footballer is facing a charge of attempted murder after kicking a referee in the head and knocking him unconscious.
Autos
-
No room for error in Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen F1 title fight
With only two points separating championship leader Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in a thrilling Formula One title race, neither can afford a slip in the remaining seven races.
-
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded US$137M
Tesla Inc. must pay nearly US$137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory.
-
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver's air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.