A golden proposal: American rower pops the question after winning Olympic event

PARIS -

An Olympic athlete celebrated his gold-medal win with an important question to his girlfriend.

American rower Justin Best won a gold medal in the men's four rowing event last week, earning his first medal and marking the first time a U.S. crew won gold in the event in decades.

Best followed up the victory with a second: a proposal to his girlfriend, Lainey Duncan.

CTV News in Paris caught the moments after Best asked Duncan to marry him live on American television. Watch the video above for the couple's reaction, including Best yelling to fans and media, "She said yes!"

Best presented Duncan with a yellow rose for every day they have been together, adding up to 2,738 flowers. The flowers were then handed out to Olympic fans.