A Chinese chess player sues to regain title he lost for drinking and using hotel bathtub as a toilet
A competitor in Chinese chess says he has sued the national association in China for mental distress after he was stripped of a title for drinking alcohol and defecating in the bathtub of his hotel room at a recent competition.
Yan Chenglong doesn't deny what happened but wrote in a civil complaint this week that he drank a moderate amount of beer to celebrate his win with other players and that some food had caused stomach problems and he couldn't make it to the toilet in time.
The complaint came one week after a social media post by the Chinese Xiangqi Association that described the drinking and defecation. It said an investigation had found that Yan damaged hotel property, violated public order and good behaviour, and had a negative impact on the tournament.
Chinese chess, called xiangqi in Chinese, is a traditional board game that remains popular, particularly among older people. Neighbourhood residents play in parks and along sidewalks, often with small crowds gathered around to watch.
Yan's complaint -- which demands that the association apologize, restore his reputation in the media and pay him 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) in damages -- was mailed to a court in central China's Henan province on Monday, according to a post on Yan's social media account.
The post includes photos of the six pages of the complaint and an envelope with an express mail sticker addressed to a court in central China's Henan province.
Calls to the Chinese Xiangqi Association weren't answered on Thursday and Friday.
The chess association said in its post that it had also looked into reports that Yan had cheated during the tournament but was unable to confirm them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
From a 'gutted' farmers carbon tax break to improving DNA collection: Bills from MPs, Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
3rd child under 10 dies of complications linked to influenza in B.C.
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she'd still be abused if her mother were alive today
In an interview with CNN, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she would still be abused by her mother if she were alive today. Blanchard became the subject of tabloid fascination after her mother Dee Dee Blanchard was found stabbed to death in 2015 in their home near Springfield, Mo.
Here are the product recalls Canadians should know about this week
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.
Politics
-
From a 'gutted' farmers carbon tax break to improving DNA collection: Bills from MPs, Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
-
Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information
A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
Health
-
3rd child under 10 dies of complications linked to influenza in B.C.
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
-
Only 4 per cent of opioid overdose patients were prescribed drugs to manage addiction in week after hospital visit: Ontario study
A new study has found that only one in 18 people who ended up in hospital in Ontario after an opioid overdose were prescribed drugs known to help manage opioid use disorders in the following week, despite this mitigation strategy being recommended in Canada for years.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Poop-powered planes: Could jet fuel made from sewage take off?
In the race for alternative, sustainable jet fuels, some companies are getting creative. We’ve heard about planes powered with cooking oil, but what about jet fuel made entirely from human poop? Firefly Green Fuels, an aviation company based in Gloucestershire, UK, has created just that – and, unsurprisingly, the prospect of poop-powered planes is attracting attention.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
Entertainment
-
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
-
Founding member of experimental rock band suspected of killing girlfriend in California
Theo Lengyel, a founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle, has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco, police said.
-
Movie reviews: 'Night Swim' is waterlogged and never gets out of the shallow end
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Night Swim,' 'All Of Us Strangers' and 'Good Grief.'