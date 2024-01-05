A Chinese chess player says he's going to court after losing his title over a defecation
A competitor in Chinese chess says he has sued the national association in China for mental distress after he was stripped of a title for drinking alcohol and defecating in the bathtub of his hotel room at a recent competition.
Yan Chenglong doesn't deny what happened but wrote in a civil complaint this week that he drank a moderate amount of beer to celebrate his win with other players and that some food had caused stomach problems and he couldn't make it to the toilet in time.
The complaint came one week after a social media post by the Chinese Xiangqi Association that described the drinking and defecation. It said an investigation had found that Yan damaged hotel property, violated public order and good behaviour, and had a negative impact on the tournament.
Chinese chess, called xiangqi in Chinese, is a traditional board game that remains popular, particularly among older people. Neighbourhood residents play in parks and along sidewalks, often with small crowds gathered around to watch.
Yan's complaint -- which demands that the association apologize, restore his reputation in the media and pay him 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) in damages -- was mailed to a court in central China's Henan province on Monday, according to a post on Yan's social media account.
The post includes photos of the six pages of the complaint and an envelope with an express mail sticker addressed to a court in central China's Henan province.
Calls to the Chinese Xiangqi Association weren't answered on Thursday and Friday.
The chess association said in its post that it had also looked into reports that Yan had cheated during the tournament but was unable to confirm them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate virtually unchanged, at 5.8% in December: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 per cent.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
Here are the product recalls Canadians should know about this week
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.
Trains collide on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing at least 4 people
Two trains collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, causing carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least four people, officials said.
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
Founding member of experimental rock band suspected of killing girlfriend in California
Theo Lengyel, a founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle, has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco, police said.
A Chinese chess player says he's going to court after losing his title over a defecation
A competitor in Chinese chess says he has sued the national association in China for mental distress after he was stripped of a title for drinking alcohol and defecating in the bathtub of his hotel room at a recent competition.
Only 4 per cent of opioid overdose patients were prescribed drugs to manage addiction in week after hospital visit: Ontario study
A new study has found that only one in 18 people who ended up in hospital in Ontario after an opioid overdose were prescribed drugs known to help manage opioid use disorders in the following week, despite this mitigation strategy being recommended in Canada for years.
Politics
-
Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information
A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
-
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
Health
-
Only 4 per cent of opioid overdose patients were prescribed drugs to manage addiction in week after hospital visit: Ontario study
A new study has found that only one in 18 people who ended up in hospital in Ontario after an opioid overdose were prescribed drugs known to help manage opioid use disorders in the following week, despite this mitigation strategy being recommended in Canada for years.
-
Health Canada approves RSV vaccine for use in pregnancy to immunize infants
Health Canada has approved a vaccine to protect both infants and older adults from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The vaccine is manufactured by Pfizer and is given to pregnant people, who pass along immunity protection to their babies.
-
Twins born 40 minutes apart have birthdays in different years
A New Jersey family has welcomed twins who were born not only on different days, but in different years.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
-
Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots
Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards.
Entertainment
-
Founding member of experimental rock band suspected of killing girlfriend in California
Theo Lengyel, a founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle, has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco, police said.
-
Movie reviews: 'Night Swim' is waterlogged and never gets out of the shallow end
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Night Swim,' 'All Of Us Strangers' and 'Good Grief.'
-
Adam Sandler spotted playing pickup game in Tucson before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado
Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona's McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado.