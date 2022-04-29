A 61-year-old is set to row solo from the U.S. to France. The entire journey will be nearly 6,400 kilometres

Peter Harley will set sail from Virginia Beach and hopes to land in France in the next three to four months. (North Atlantic Challenge/CNN) Peter Harley will set sail from Virginia Beach and hopes to land in France in the next three to four months. (North Atlantic Challenge/CNN)

