Sports

    • A 17-year-old player dies after collapsing during a charity hockey game in New York

    Connor Kasin, a Massapequa High School student on Long Island, died during a game on Nov. 30, 2024. (Pexels) Connor Kasin, a Massapequa High School student on Long Island, died during a game on Nov. 30, 2024. (Pexels)
    BETHPAGE, N.Y. -

     A 17-year-old hockey player collapsed during a charity game in New York and later died, authorities said.

    Connor Kasin, a senior at Massapequa High School on Long Island, lost consciousness during a game Saturday night benefiting a foundation that was set up by the parents of another area teen, 19-year-old Sabrina Navaretta, who died in an April 2023 car crash.

    The Nassau County Police Department said in a news release that people at the skating rink in Bethpage, N.Y., were performing CPR when officers and medics arrived.

    Kasin was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A police spokesperson said Monday that no information on his cause of death was available.

    Massapequa High School announced Kasin's death in a letter to students and families, the New York Post reported.

    “It is heartbreaking to report that Connor did not survive. His passing is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we offer our deepest condolences to Connor’s family and friends,” the letter says.

    The New York Islanders High School Hockey League, which organizes high school hockey competitions for Long Island schools, cancelled all games scheduled for Sunday out of respect for Kasin's family.

