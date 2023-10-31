76ers trade disgruntled guard James Harden to Clippers, AP source says
James Harden got his trade to the Clippers.
The Sixers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petru┼íev to L.A. for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the final details of the trade are not yet official.
The 34-year-old Harden vowed he would never play for a franchise run by 76ers team president Daryl Morey and the disgruntled guard had yet to play for the team this season. Harden had picked up his $35.6 million contract option in June with the belief the team would trade him. When that failed to happen, Harden's relationship with the 76ers ultimately fell apart.
Harden led the NBA in assists last season with 10.7 per game but it was his wildly fluctuating offense that frustrated the Sixers and helped doom them in the Eastern Conference second-round loss to Boston.
Harden, acquired at the 2022 trade deadline from Brooklyn, is now off to his fifth team.
Harden was a late arrival to training camp and continued to practice with the 76ers until he was told to stay home for the team's first two road games in the wake of the trade demand. The lone time he spoke at practice, Harden said that his fractured relationship with Morey could not be repaired -- comparing it to a broken marriage. Coach Nick Nurse had said Harden was scheduled to practice with the 76ers on Tuesday.
Instead, Harden is on his way to California.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No more carve-outs coming,' natural resources minister says of carbon price
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza as warplanes strike across the sealed-off territory. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush the militant group's ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel.
Trick-or-treaters brace for a chilly Halloween in parts of Canada—here's where
Snow is expected for some parts of Canada this Halloween, while other communities are advised to bundle up for a chilly evening.
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
BREAKING Canada's economy flat in August, estimate suggests shrank in Q3
Statistics Canada says a preliminary estimate suggests the economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.1 per cent in the third quarter. The estimate came as the agency says the economy remained flat in August.
Spectre of inflation looms large as Canadians change how they celebrate Halloween
As Canadians battle ongoing inflation and 'shrinkflation,' Halloween festivities are taking a backseat for some families this year as the rising cost of living puts pressure on families.
On her 18th birthday, Spain's Princess Leonor takes another step towards eventually becoming queen
The heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, is to swear allegiance to the Constitution on her 18th birthday Tuesday, in a gala event that lays the groundwork for her eventual succession as queen when the time comes.
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
Politics
-
'No more carve-outs coming,' natural resources minister says of carbon price
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.
-
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
-
Palestinian, Israeli advocates in Ottawa reject temporary pauses in Gaza fight
A temporary respite from Israel-Hamas hostilities should not be Canada's focus, Israeli and Palestinian advocates argued separately on Parliament Hill Monday, even as the Canadian government continued to push for 'humanitarian pauses.'
Health
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Levy on adapting celebrated novel 'All the Light We Cannot See' for the screen
Adapting a beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a Netflix series sounds like a daunting task, but Canadian director-producer Shawn Levy says bringing 'All the Light We Cannot See' to the screen didn't feel that way for a simple reason - he is a 'rabid fan' of the book.
-
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
-
Wife of Grammy winner killed by Nashville police sues city over 'excessive, unreasonable force'
The wife of Grammy-winning sound engineer Mark Capps, who was killed by police in January, filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Nashville and police Officer Ashley Coon on Monday.