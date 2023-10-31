76ers trade disgruntled guard James Harden to Clippers, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA -

James Harden got his trade to the Clippers.

The Sixers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petru┼íev to L.A. for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the final details of the trade are not yet official.

The 34-year-old Harden vowed he would never play for a franchise run by 76ers team president Daryl Morey and the disgruntled guard had yet to play for the team this season. Harden had picked up his $35.6 million contract option in June with the belief the team would trade him. When that failed to happen, Harden's relationship with the 76ers ultimately fell apart.

Harden led the NBA in assists last season with 10.7 per game but it was his wildly fluctuating offense that frustrated the Sixers and helped doom them in the Eastern Conference second-round loss to Boston.

Harden, acquired at the 2022 trade deadline from Brooklyn, is now off to his fifth team.

Harden was a late arrival to training camp and continued to practice with the 76ers until he was told to stay home for the team's first two road games in the wake of the trade demand. The lone time he spoke at practice, Harden said that his fractured relationship with Morey could not be repaired -- comparing it to a broken marriage. Coach Nick Nurse had said Harden was scheduled to practice with the 76ers on Tuesday.

Instead, Harden is on his way to California.