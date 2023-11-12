76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene
76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. broke a rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia's Center City, authorities said.
The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit and was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a home game Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week.
"He's back home and he's doing OK," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said during his pre-game media session. "It's a pretty traumatic incident (but) he is home and resting fairly comfortably. That's where we are right now."
Oubre is expected to return to the team's practice facility as an observer on Tuesday before being re-examined to determine a timeline for an eventual return, Nurse said. The injury is not considered season-ending.
"He's got an `I'll be back before you know it' type of attitude," Nurse said. "That's a great place to start for him."
Oubre was walking near his home at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and was heading west on a street when a vehicle travelling in the same direction "at a high rate of speed" tried to turn south onto the street he was crossing. The vehicle hit him "in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror," police said Sunday.
The car, described as silver in colour, kept going south and fled the scene. Fire department medics responded and took Oubre to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital "in stable condition with a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg," police said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.
Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.
"It's too bad that he's been on an upward trend and heading towards a good season and stuff," Nurse said. "That's kind of a bummer for me for it to happen to him -- a guy who needed a break, was getting one and he did everything he could to give himself a break. Then to have that happen -- it puts it in perspective as well."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members have left Gaza
Global Affairs Canada said 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt Sunday.
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Doctors Without Borders says it hasn't heard from colleagues in Gaza hospital since Saturday
International aid organization Doctors Without Borders says it hasn’t heard from medical staff stationed in the Shifa hospital in Gaza since Saturday, when staff reported they were trapped amid fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces near the complex.
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire a second time
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
Politics
-
Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war
The two women appointed to advise the federal government on how to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia say that to counter the rise in hate in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it’s critical to forge a path ahead together through respectful, 'constructive dialogue,' and 'creating space for education.'
-
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
Health
-
Considering a career in nursing? Here's what one expert says you should know
There were 35,000 nursing job openings in Canada as of the first quarter of 2023. If you're considering a career in nursing, it's important to know what type of training to pursue and how to gain important soft skills, one expert says.
-
Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent, study finds
The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent in a large, international study that experts say could change the way doctors treat certain heart patients.
-
From a baby pillow to BMW vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW vehicles and a brush mower.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
Entertainment
-
'The Marvels' melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
MCU, the superhero factory, hit a new low with the weekend launch of "The Marvels," which opened with just US$47 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Alec Baldwin makes surprise return to 'Saturday Night Live'
Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film "Rust."
-
Taylor Swift changes lyrics to 'Karma' in nod to 'guy on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift winked at her romance with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce during her "Eras Tour" concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday when she changed the lyrics to a line in her hit song "Karma," and Kelce was in the audience to catch it.