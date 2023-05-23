7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs on the pitch during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs on the pitch during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS