5 players who will define Canada's FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar

Canada qualified for the FIFA Men’s World Cup for the first time in 36 years on the back of tremendous team spirit, skill, and strategy. Whether it be injuries to key players, or even suspensions, manager John Herdman found ways throughout their qualifying campaign to have players excel in their roles.

Still, if this team hopes to spring a major upset by qualifying out of Group F featuring heavyweights Belgium and Croatia, as well as no pushover in Morocco, their key players are going to have to play above and beyond expectations to make that dream a reality.

On that note, here are the players to watch who will define Canada’s campaign:

ALPHONSO DAVIES (LEFT WING)

The 22-year-old has already cemented himself as the greatest men’s soccer talent Canada has ever produced. Davies and his family immigrated to Edmonton, Alta. after fleeing a civil war in Liberia to a refugee camp in Ghana. The discovery of his soccer talent led to him joining the Vancouver Whitecaps program at the age of 14 and later making his national debut a couple years later.

In January 2019, Davies signed a five-year contract with one of Europe’s biggest clubs Bayern Munich. He has since gone on to win multiple Bundesliga (Germany’s top league) titles, the biggest trophy in European soccer, the Champions League, and was named in the FIFPro Men’s World 11 in 2020, the first-ever North American to be included in the prestigious selection of the best players at each position for a given year.

Davies was very much rounding into his best form ahead of the World Cup in Qatar but Canada had to hold its collective breath when he left Bayern’s Nov. 5 match against Hertha Berlin clutching his right hamstring. A couple of days later, he was confirmed by the club to have suffered a minor strain and his availability for Canada's opening match against Belgium on Nov. 23 is currently in question.

Primarily used as a left-back or left-wing back for Bayern, Davies plays a more attacking, free role for the national team.

JONATHAN DAVID (FORWARD)

When David steps on the pitch in Qatar, there will be plenty of eyes from some of the biggest clubs in Europe watching. The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham are rumoured to be most interested in the forward who has made his mark for Lille in the top tier of French football.

The Ottawa native followed up a 13-goal season in all competitions in 2020-21 that helped Lille win Ligue 1 with 19 goals during the 2021-22 season, and now already has nine goals with two-thirds of this season still to play. With a transfer window soon to open in January, Canada’s World Cup matches could put David in the spotlight to help seal a multi-million dollar move in a couple months.

Turning 23 in January, David possesses pace, power, and is comfortable shooting with either foot. David isn’t your traditional No. 9. Rather than looking to hang around the final third ready to pounce on the right moment, he is also someone who can also be very effective dropping deeper to link up play as well as put in a shift defensively and contribute to a team.

MILAN BORJAN (GOALKEEPER)

It’s hard to think of teams that have overachieved at the World Cup without big performances from their goalkeeper. Recent examples include Guillermo Ochoa for Mexico in 2014, Tim Howard also helping the U.S. push Belgium to the limit with a record 16 saves in the Round of 16 in 2014, and Igor Akinfeev had his moment for Russia in a 2018 Round of 16 penalty shootout against Spain.

With Canada’s rearguard expected to face a massive test, especially in the first two matches against Belgium and Croatia, respectively, Borjan’s 67 matches of international experience will have to come to the fore. Staying injury-free will be of critical importance as well, as the two goalkeepers behind him in Dayne St. Clair and James Pantemis hardly have any international experience between them.

Borjan had some huge moments through Canada’s qualifying group, most notably against Mexico, and the team will be hoping that is the type of form he has got reserved for his time in Qatar, where it will likely be too hot for his customary sweatpants and beanie that he wore during Canada’s winter home matches.

STEPHEN EUSTAQUIO (CENTRAL MIDFIELDER)

Playing in front of the defence, Eustaquio plays a pivotal role in helping Canada transition from defence to attack. His passing is a joy to watch and he’s just as brave going for the home run ball as he is with a hard tackle. As a bonus, his current form for Portugal’s FC Porto suggests his eye for goal is improving, too.

Born in Leamington, Ont., Eustaquio moved to Portugal at the age of seven but has clearly always had a special place for Canada in his heart, hence the commitment to play for his country of birth instead of biding his time in the hopes he might have a chance at the Portuguese squad some day.

Manchester City and Belgium’s Kevin de Bruyne is arguably the best midfielder in world soccer currently, while Croatia’s Luka Modric won the last World Cup’s Golden Ball (best player award) and is still very much at the heart of Real Madrid’s success at club level, so Eustaquio is going to have his hands full during those games.

ALISTAIR JOHNSTON (RIGHT BACK / RIGHT-CENTRE BACK)

It’s hard to leave Canada’s all-time leader in caps in Atiba Hutchinson or goals in Cyle Larin off this list but in keeping with the thinking that this team will need something special defensively to make it out of the group, spotlighting a full-time defender seems a must. Johnston squeaks in past those aforementioned names as one of CTVNews.ca’s players to watch.

Johnston has looked comfortable with Herdman’s flexibility in formations, proving equally effective on the right side of a back four as well as right-centre in a back three. He continually grew in stature as Canada’s qualifying campaign went on and is coming off a strong season with MLS’s CF Montreal team that reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Exemplifying Herdman's trust in him, Johnston recently tied former captain Bruce Wilson's men's senior team record of starting 27 matches in a row.