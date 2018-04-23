29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon
Seen from the ramparts above the roadway, runners make their way over Tower Bridge during the 2018 London Marathon, Sunday April 22, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 8:17AM EDT
London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the end of Sunday's race in the hottest conditions ever seen for the event.
Matt Campbell, a chef from northwest England who was a contestant on a reality TV cooking show last year, collapsed after 36.2 kilometres.
Organizers say "although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital."
Campbell last year appeared on the BBC's "Masterchef: The Professionals."
Organizers say a medical examination is still required to discover the cause of death.
The Met Office said temperatures reached 23.2 Celsius near the end of the 42.2-kilometre course.