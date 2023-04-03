2023 Football Canada Cup slated to be played this summer in Edmonton
Footballs from the Canadian Football League are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
OTTAWA -
The 2023 Football Canada Cup will be held in July in Edmonton.
Football Canada made the announcement Monday.
The event will consist of eight provincial men's teams, with Saskatchewan being the defending champion and chasing a third straight title.
Tournament action will begin July 9 with the bronze- and gold-medal contests slated for July 15.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.