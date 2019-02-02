

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV B.C. Bureau Chief Melanie Nagy





Joseph Brown, 12, is a boxing prodigy from Surrey, B.C., who hopes to punch his way to an Olympic podium one day.

“It is my favourite sport. It is what I like to do,” he told CTV News. “When I get older, I want to become a professional boxer.”

Brown stepped into the ring when he was just six years old and his years of training are already paying off.

“Each competition I go to, I get less nervous and stuff. But I mean like my first one, I was shaking like crazy,” he said.

Brown’s most recent matches have all ended with him as the victor.

And although it could be a while before Las Vegas sets odds on Brown, boxing observers ought to be taking notice of the fledgling talent after he nearly beat an amateur knockout record. When boxing legend Mike Tyson was an amateur boxer, he knocked out an opponent in eight seconds -- Brown did it in 10.

“I think I threw a left hook and it knocked him off-balance,” Brown recalled of that fight. “And then I just went at him.”

But that doesn’t mean that the 12-year-old is as boastful as Tyson or as cocky as Muhammad Ali. Brown isn’t in it for the bragging rights but because he was inspired by his father.

“He helps me train at my house, here (in the gym) and he helps me train everywhere,” Brown, who spends most of his time at the gym when he’s not in school, said.

His father, Martin Brown, is proud of his son’s boxing prowess.

“He's just so smart. He learns so quickly,” Martin Brown told CTV News. “He adapts and… every day he is growing.”

Martin Brown believes that if his son keeps training, he could end up boxing for Canada at the Olympics one day.

Brown’s coach Jerry Veerasammy agrees and says the young boxer has three essential qualities which show he could go the distance.

“Joseph has the three D’s -- what I define as desire, determination and drive,” he told CTV News.

Brown will be competing in several boxing competitions and fighting championships later this year.