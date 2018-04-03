

CTVNews.ca Staff





She was hoping to place in the top three, but Vanessa Borovilos surpassed even her own expectations when she drove, chipped and putted her way to the top spot at August National this weekend.

The 11-year-old golfer from Toronto competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at the famed Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The annual junior competition marks the start of the prestigious Masters tournament week and attracts young golfers between the ages of 7 and 15 years old.

Borovilos won first place in the division for girls aged 10 to 11 in her third appearance at the competition. She placed in the fourth and fifth spots in previous years.

The big win has been a long time coming for the talented young golfer who has been perfecting her swing since she was just three years old.

“I think my dad saw that I liked putting so he took me out to the driving range and bought me a set of clubs,” Borovilos told CTV News during a practice session the week before the competition.

Borovilos’ father was clearly on to something.

The young golfer won her first tournament when she was only four years old. Now, she trains every day after school.

"You have to really focus on where you want to hit,” Borovilos explained.

“That’s her true love,” Vera Jarosz, Borovilos’ grandmother, added. “She’s very dedicated. Homework comes first and then golf.”

That dedication paid off over the weekend when Borovilos made one impressive shot after another before the watchful gaze of legendary players and the glare of the TV cameras. The effort earned her a trophy, a photograph with champion Gary Player, and a hug from her father.

When asked how she planned to celebrate, Borovilos kept it simple.

“A cupcake,” she said with a big grin.

If Borovilos keeps up the hard work, she may one day find herself keeping par with the game’s greats on greens all over the world.

With a report from CTV News’ Todd Battis