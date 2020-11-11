TORONTO -- YouTube was briefly inaccessible Wednesday night due to an unspecified issue that prevented users around the world from playing videos.

Problems were reported Wednesday around 7 p.m. as users complained of slow download times and later received playback errors. According to Down Detector, which tracks service outages, users were impacted across the globe.

Two hours after acknowledging the issue, YouTube confirmed that the video platform was once again up and running.

“This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us,” the company tweeted.

YouTube has not clarified what caused the problem.