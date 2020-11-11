TORONTO -- YouTube has confirmed that an unspecified “issue” is preventing users from playing videos.

Problems were reported Wednesday evening as users complained of slow download times and later received playback errors. According to Down Detector, which tracks service outages, users were impacted across the world.

YouTube responded to complaints in a tweet.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” the company said in a statement.

