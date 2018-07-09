YouTube aims to crack down on fake news, support journalism
Published Monday, July 9, 2018
NEW YORK -- Google's YouTube says it is taking several steps to ensure the veracity of news on its service by cracking down on misinformation and supporting news organizations.
The company said Monday it will make "authoritative" news sources more prominent, especially in the wake of breaking news events when false information can spread quickly.
At such times, YouTube will show users a short text preview of a news article in search results. This is aimed at countering the quick and often fake videos that can proliferate immediately after shootings, natural disasters and other major happenings.
Company executives announced the effort at YouTube's New York offices.
