Young West Coast orca in a tough slog to keep up with her pod: experts
Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C., Aug. 7, 2018. (Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 3:04PM EDT
VANCOUVER - A wildlife biologist says an ailing killer whale off the West Coast is "slogging along" with her pod mates, at times unable to keep up.
A veterinarian was able to dart J50 with a broad spectrum antibiotic last Thursday, but Brad Hanson, a U.S. government fisheries biologist, says she still appears tired and was even moving backwards with the current when they saw her over the weekend.
The emaciated whale is part of the endangered southern resident population that has just 75 members remaining and both Canadian and American experts are taking unprecedented action to help the young orca recover.
Hanson says the three-and-a-half-year-old whale isn't taking part in socialization common to these whales such as splashing, playing and jumping.
However, he says they are encouraged that she appears interested in hunting for chinook salmon along with members of her pod, even though they haven't seen her eat.
Hanson says they were also able test out a feeding experiment with members of the Lummi Nation who released about eight chinook salmon right in front of J50, but they didn't see her take any of those fish.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- A Sputnik-era dream: NASA spacecraft hurtles toward the sun
- Young West Coast orca in a tough slog to keep up with her pod: experts
- Chinese restaurants turning to robots to replace waiters
- How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
- One trillion litres of sewage have leaked in Canadian lakes, rivers over last five years