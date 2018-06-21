

Rachel Kelly, Special to CTVNews.ca





Two young Canadian scientists have created a process that can break down plastics that would otherwise end up in landfills or oceans.

BioCellection, a California-based environmental start-up founded by 23-year-old Vancouver natives Miranda Wang and Jeanny Yao, is focusing on recycling plastics that cannot be recycled. According to a study from the University of Santa Barabara, of the 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic ever produced, 79 per cent end up in landfills or in oceans.

As a high school student in Vancouver, Wang read about the U.S. Department of Energy experimenting with breaking down polyethylene, the main component in plastic, into chemicals that were essential to creating synthetic products, such as clothing and mobile phones.

Wang and Yao wanted to see if they could make the process effective on a large scale. Together they founded the company and partnered with the city of San Jose in California, which donated waste samples for them to work with.

“We started working on actual waste samples collected from the city waste drain,” Wang told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “Real plastic materials that have food contamination, dirty, all kinds of nasty things on it.”

They worked with plastics that were not easy to recycle, particularly thin, film-like plastics such as those used to make plastic bags. While the most common type of plastic, PET, can be harmlessly recycled through mechanical processes, other kind of plastics can be more difficult to break down, especially when contaminated.

“[In the U.S.] 97% of plastic film that gets put into a blue bin by a consumer actually ends up in a landfill or oceans,” Wang said.

After extensive research and experimentation, Wang and Yao have created a process that is cheaper and safer than the original research. In three hours, the machine can process 1000 grams of contaminated plastic film. By using heat, pressure, and a gas catalyst, their machine breaks down the plastic into microscopic pieces, filters the plastics, and then crystallizes new materials that can be harvested. These materials are as high-quality as their unrecycled counterparts and can be used in existing production processes for synthetic products like car parts, electronics, and even cosmetics.

“Over 500 experiments in a lab, we’ve now come up with an optimized process that is ready for scale-up,” said Wang.

To date, BioCellection has processed 3,220 plastic bags worth of plastic waste. This fall, it is planning to launch a pilot project 200 times the scale of their current machine. Wang and Yao have already raised over $1 million from investors like Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, which was established by ex-Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt.