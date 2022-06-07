You can see five planets aligned in the sky this month
This month, early risers in Canada could see five planets aligned in the eastern sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
"You will see several bright objects in a row if you look to the east before the sunrise," astrophysicist Elaina Hyde told CTVNews.ca from Toronto. "I would say the very best days to look would be June 10 or 11."
Hyde is the director of the Allan I. Carswell Observatory and an assistant professor in York University's department of physics and astronomy. She says Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye.
"Mercury and Uranus are there as well but for Mercury you will need a very dark sky sight and for Uranus you will need binoculars or a small telescope," Hyde explained.
With clear conditions and an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, most Canadians will be able to see the planetary alignment during the hour before sunrise until early July. The planets' positions will change throughout the month. From June 21 to 25, Hyde says sky gazers and astrophotography enthusiasts will be in for additional treat.
"We have the moon moving in, which is going to be spectacular, because it's a crescent moon," Hyde said. "You're going to have this super thin crescent moon getting closer and closer to where the sun is rising from."
To help locate the planets, remember that Venus is the brightest object in our sky after the sun and moon, followed by Jupiter. Mars is a distinct orange colour. Saturn appears yellowish. Mercury is the hardest to find, and will be closer to the horizon. Programs and apps like Stellarium and Sky Map can help identify what's above you.
"To differentiate between planets and stars look for objects that do not 'twinkle' as much as the other stars," Hyde advised. "The light reflected by the other planets in our solar system behaves a little differently."
Gazing down on our solar system, the planets are not actually in a line in space, but only appear so from our perspective on earth.
"The last time all five naked-eye planets were aligned like this was in 2020 and before that in 2016," Jam Cami, a professor in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Western Ontario, told CTVNews.ca. "What is perhaps rare about this particular alignment, is that they line up in sequential order – i.e. they are visible in order of their distance from the Sun! The last time that happened was in 2004, and it will happen again in 2040."
Cami, who is also the director of the Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory in London, Ont., says Mercury should be easiest to spot around June 16.
"That is when Mercury is farthest from the Sun from our point of view," Cami explained. "Binoculars definitely help to find Mercury, and if you have a steady hand or a tripod, binoculars may allow you to see Jupiter's four largest moons or even the rings of Saturn."
But all that's really required to see Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn line up this month is an alarm clock.
"Waking up early is a requirement," Cami said. "But you can really enjoy the alignment by just looking with the naked eye. You can then consider that these planets align essentially because they all orbit the Sun in approximately the same plane!"
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control
Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
'Super visa' now lets parents and grandparents stay in Canada for up to 7 years
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
'We lost our home': An Afghan MP’s journey to Canada
Shagufa Noorzai, an Afghan MP who fled Afghanistan amid the rise of the Taliban, hopes to continue to help women and girls now that she is in Canada.
Canada
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
13-year-old boy charged after leaving 'threatening' messages at Toronto school: police
Toronto police say a 13-year-old boy is facing two charges after he allegedly called a Scarborough school and left two 'threatening voicemail messages' last week.
-
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
-
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
'Super visa' now lets parents and grandparents stay in Canada for up to 7 years
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
-
Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
World
-
Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control
Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
-
What's next for Boris Johnson? Here's what you need to know
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, but his troubles are far from over.
-
Street fights, constant shelling as Russia pushes for control of Donbas
Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, while other towns were under constant shelling, as the Kremlin pushed for control of the eastern Donbas region.
-
Nigeria church attack killed 22 and injured 50, official says
Sunday's attack on St Francis Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo killed 22 people and injured 50, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.
-
'Perpetual' Israeli occupation at root of violence: report
Investigators commissioned by the UN's top human rights body say tensions between Palestinians and Israelis are underpinned by Israel's 'perpetual occupation' of Palestinian areas with no apparent intention of ending it.
-
India rushes to quell outrage after insulting remarks on Islam
India's government sought on Monday to calm anger at home and abroad after two officials of the ruling BJP party made remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, with 38 people arrested for rioting in a northern city and a protest planned later in Mumbai.
Politics
-
Trudeau, Anand meet with Norad commanders, U.S. defence secretary en route to L.A.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand got a first-hand look Tuesday at North America's first line of continental defence, a system experts and political leaders agree is badly in need of an upgrade.
-
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
-
Party divide prompts 2 Ontario MPs to switch allegiances in Conservative leadership
Two Ontario members of Parliament switched allegiances in the Conservative leadership race Tuesday as growing divisions prompted them to throw their support from Patrick Brown to Pierre Poilievre in the name of party unity.
Health
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
U.S. FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15 per cent
Regulators said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Sci-Tech
-
EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to Apple
Apple will have to change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in a world first.
-
Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign
Axon, the company best known for developing the Taser, said Monday it was halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone after a majority of its ethics board resigned over the controversial project.
-
Apple's latest update includes changes to iMessage, lock screen
Apple kicked off its annual developer conference by unveiling its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that will let users personalize their lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
Jacob Hoggard 'disappointed' with guilty sexual assault verdict, lawyer says
Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard is 'disappointed' with the guilty verdict that was handed down Sunday in relation to his sexual assault case, according to a statement from his lawyer.
-
Canadian embassy in Japan to reunite Randy Bachman with guitar stolen 46 years ago in private concert
The Canadian embassy in Japan will help repatriate a rock 'n' roll relic stolen from musician Randy Bachman more than four decades ago, as part of a Canada Day ceremony next month.
Business
-
Four-day work week here to stay, Ontario organizations say after trials
The COVID-19 pandemic inspired change in the world of work. Forcing people to work from home, it showed that traditional office models aren’t the only way to get things done.
-
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
-
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.
Lifestyle
-
$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot
A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw. The OLG said a 'huge' jackpot of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
Sports
-
Next Canadian soccer game to go ahead, but talks continue on new deal
Canada's men's soccer team will play on Thursday, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body.
-
Tiger Woods says he will not play the U.S. Open as his 'body needs more time'
Tiger Woods says he will not play in the U.S. Open, the third major of the golf calendar, next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
-
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.