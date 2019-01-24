You can now share your Netflix favorites to Instagram
A Netflix customer uses Netflix in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP / Paul Sakuma)
Relaxnews
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 12:37PM EST
Earlier this week Netflix insider account See What's Next tweeted a message announcing that users can now share what they're watching in their Instagram Stories.
According to the tweet, all you have to do it "hit the share button next to the title of what you're watching on the Netflix app, and share it directly to your Instagram story" where you can then edit the post like any other Insta.
This option is the newest on a list of third-party platforms like Facebook Messenger and Twitter of which you can share what you're watching.
These publications are limited to displaying the platform's standard cover art but can be further customized with comments, stickers, gifs or anything else Instagram offers in terms of publication editing.
While this feature is currently only available to iOS users, Netflix confirmed to Variety that an Android version is in the works.
Some cool news: Starting today, iPhone users can now share what you're watching directly to Instagram stories via the Netflix app! pic.twitter.com/uJXI9zQB0V— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 22, 2019
