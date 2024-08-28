Sci-Tech

    • Yelp files lawsuit against Google

    A Yelp logo is shown at the company's office in San Francisco, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) A Yelp logo is shown at the company's office in San Francisco, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
    NEW YORK -

    Yelp filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Wednesday, alleging Google used its monopoly to dominate local search and advertising markets.

    A federal judge's ruling that Google violated US antitrust law with its search business earlier in August paved the way for the lawsuit by Yelp, another major tech company that allows users to write reviews of local businesses. Yelp has long raised grievances with Google's search dominance.

    "Our case is about Google, the largest information gatekeeper in existence, putting its heavy thumb on the scale to stifle competition and keep consumers within its own walled garden," Yelp said in an online blog post on Wednesday.

    CNN has reached out to Google for comment.

    The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Francisco, alleges that Google manipulates results to promote its own local search offerings when a customer searches for such results on Google. That allows Google to unfairly outperform its rivals, Yelp said.

    That means when a user searches up a local restaurant, Google allegedly uses its monopoly power to serve them any and all information – from directions to hours to reviews – meaning people don't have to click on a single outside source such as Yelp.

    "In other words, Google abuses its monopoly power in general search to keep users within Google's owned ecosystem and prevents them from going to rival sites," the statement said.

    Yelp claims Google does this because the quality of reviews on Yelp and other services is better. Yelp cited an FTC report that said 32 per cent of reviews on Google have no text, while review text is always required on its own platform.

    The staggering court defeat for Google in August had the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get their information online. Wednesday's Yelp lawsuit was one of the first steps taken since the decision was handed down by the US District Court of the District of Columbia.

    Google has historically spent billions on exclusive contracts to become the world's default search engine – allowing it to stomp on any sort of rival from Bing, DuckDuckGo, to even more specialized platforms like Yelp.

    Specifically, Google's exclusive deals with Apple and other key players in the mobile ecosyste﻿m were anticompetitive, the judge said then.

    CNN's Clare Duffy and Brian Fung contributed to this report.

