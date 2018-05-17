

Relaxnews





Two large buttons define the Xbox Adaptive Controller's interface, which is designed to work with "common adaptive switches that gamers with limited mobility may already own."

After a leaked image made the rounds on the internet earlier this week, Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Designed in conjunction with a number of organizations including AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, Warfighter Engaged, Craig Hospital and The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, the controller is intended to provide greater accessibility to the world of video games.

The two large buttons that take up most of its surface can be reprogrammed to act as any standard controller input.

The device also connect to a variety of other official and third-party switches and controllers to help create "a viable solution for the widest possible range of gamers," according to an announcement published on behalf of Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, through the Xbox newswire.

Microsoft is introducing the Xbox Adaptive Controller later in 2018 at US$99.99 and selling it through the Microsoft Store.

It will feature in some part during Xbox's annual public-facing Electronic Entertainment Expo Media Briefing, which in 2018 takes place on June 10.