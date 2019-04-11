

Relaxnews





The world's deepest indoor pool is set to open in Poland this fall and will allow swimmers to dive 45 metres below the surface.

Created as a training site for divers, the Deepspot diving pool will hold 8,000 cubic metres of water when completed -- that's 27 times more water than standard 25-metre pools.

And how deep will it be? At a depth of 45 metres, the pool will be as deep as a 15-storey building.

For a more comfortable dive experience that will also allow free divers to forego wetsuits, water temperature will be warmer than standard pool temperatures.

Water will also be filtered 15 times a day to keep the pool transparent and clean for both divers and outside spectators: designs call for a transparent, underwater tunnel, while conference, training and hotel rooms will also have a view of the underground pool.

By comparison, traditional pools are filtered an average of three times a day, says Deepspot.

The pool opens in Mszczonow about an hour's drive outside Warsaw, by the same group that operates an indoor skydiving attraction, Flyspot.