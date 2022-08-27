Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
It's time to go back to the moon.
Almost 50 years after the last Apollo mission ventured to the lunar surface, NASA has established a program that promises to land humans on unexplored lunar regions and eventually the surface of Mars -- and it all begins with Artemis I.
It's no coincidence that the Artemis program is named for the twin sister of Apollo from Greek mythology. Artemis will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off in 1972 by sending crewed missions to the moon, but in a new way.
Goals of the Artemis program include landing diverse crews of astronauts on the moon and exploring the shadowy lunar south pole for the first time. The ambitious effort also aims to establish a sustained presence on the moon and create reusable systems that can enable human exploration of Mars and perhaps beyond.
But none of this is possible without first taking one big leap. When Artemis I launches on August 29, the uncrewed mission will test every new component that will make future deep space exploration possible before humans make the journey in 2024 and 2025 aboard Artemis II and Artemis III, respectively.
The mission team expects liftoff of the new Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. ET on August 29 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with backup launch windows on September 2 and September 5.
After launching from Earth, Artemis I will go on a 42-day mission. During the journey, the Orion spacecraft will travel 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometres) beyond the moon -- 30,000 miles (48,000 kilometres) farther than the record set during Apollo 13. This path mimics the journey that the Artemis II crew will take in 2024.
It will be the farthest that any spacecraft built for humans has flown, according to NASA officials.
Historic launchpad 39B is no stranger to monster rockets, as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson pointed out at a news conference earlier in August. It was once the home of the Saturn V rocket, which carried the Apollo missions to the moon and lifted off with 7.6 million pounds of thrust. The SLS rocket will punch off the pad with 8.8 million pounds of thrust.
"As we embark on the first Artemis test flight, we recall this agency's storied past, but our eyes are focused not on the immediate future but out there," Nelson said.
"It's a future where NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon. And on these increasingly complex missions, astronauts will live and work in deep space and we'll develop the science and technology to send the first humans to Mars."
A NEW GENERATION OF EXPLORATION
Returning to the moon, with an eye on an eventual trip to Mars, requires a new ride.
Lessons learned from the Apollo and shuttle programs informed the design of the Space Launch System rocket, the world's most powerful rocket. The mega moon rocket will propel the spacecraft almost 1,000 times farther than the International Space Station's location in low-Earth orbit. The SLS rocket will boost Orion to a speed of 22,600 miles per hour (36,370 kilometres per hour) to escape Earth's gravity and reach the moon.
"It's the only rocket that's capable of sending Orion and a crew and supplies into deep space on a single launch," said John Honeycutt, Space Launch System program manager at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Atop the rocket is the Orion spacecraft, designed to carry a crew through deep space and safely return the astronauts to Earth.
The spacecraft has a crew module, a service module and a launch abort system that has the capability to take the spacecraft and its crew to safety during any emergency that could occur during launch or ascent. Orion's trajectory through space will test the craft's ability to maintain communication with Earth beyond the moon and protect its crew from radiation.
Beneath Orion is the European Service Module.
"It's the power house side of the vehicle where it's got the primary propulsion, power and life support resources we need for Artemis I," said Howard Hu, Orion program manager at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The Orion spacecraft has hardware and software that will allow future crews to have complete insight into what's happening with their vehicle when they are thousands of miles from home, Hu said.
One of the biggest trials for Orion may be testing its heat shield, the largest one ever built.
When the spacecraft returns to Earth in October, it will face temperatures half as hot as the sun's surface and hit the top of Earth's atmosphere at 25,000 miles per hour (40,200 kilometres per hour) -- that's 32 times the speed of sound, Nelson said.
"Orion will come home faster and hotter than any spacecraft has before at 32 Mach," Nelson said. "On the space shuttle, we were at 25 Mach, which is about 17,500 miles an hour (28,160 kilometres per hour)." (Mach 1 is the speed of sound.)
The heat shield has been tested on Earth, but returning from space is the one true test that simulations can't completely replicate.
"Re-entry will be great to demonstrate our heat shield capability, making sure that the spacecraft comes home safely, and of course for future missions, protecting the crew," Hu said.
THE ULTIMATE TEST
All of the objectives for the inaugural Artemis flight will demonstrate capabilities necessary for when Orion carries humans to deep space. The list includes an overall safe flight, the performance of the SLS rocket, testing the heat shield and retrieving the spacecraft once it splashes down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.
Orion won't carry a crew on this initial mission, but it will be full of data from the flight -- including sensors attached to some very necessary passengers. Three mannequins will ride aboard Artemis I to simulate what humans might experience, and the data from their sensors will reveal how much vibration they experienced, as well as radiation exposure and the utility of their flight suits and radiation vests.
Because Artemis I is a test flight, the Artemis team is willing to take more risks, said Mike Sarafin, NASA's Artemis I mission manager. Taking these risks now can eliminate issues when actual crew are aboard, he said.
But more than all of the data and science the mission team will garner is the idea of resuming human space exploration by taking a big step forward from Apollo to Artemis.
"Artemis I shows that we can do big things things that unite people, things that benefit humanity -- things like Apollo that inspire the world," Nelson said. "And to all of us that gaze up at the moon, dreaming of the day humankind returns to the lunar surface: Folks, we're here, we are going back and that journey, our journey, begins with Artemis I."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out.
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations
Canada's busiest national park aims to look for better ways to help visitors get around in the coming years as it works to address climate change and strengthen Indigenous relations.
Canada
-
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
-
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations
Canada's busiest national park aims to look for better ways to help visitors get around in the coming years as it works to address climate change and strengthen Indigenous relations.
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
Executive to take leave amid fallout from Lisa LaFlamme's departure from Bell Media
A Bell Media executive is taking a leave from his job amid the fallout from the ousting of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
-
Australian police find $140 million in cocaine, meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada
Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage Bentley that was shipped from Canada.
World
-
Russia blocks final draft of nuclear disarmament treaty at UN
A month-long meeting on nuclear disarmament ended in failure at the United Nations Friday night when Russia refused to accept the final draft of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
-
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out.
-
Australian police find $140 million in cocaine, meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada
Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage Bentley that was shipped from Canada.
-
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.
-
Protests in India against release of 11 convicted rapists
Hundreds of people on Saturday held demonstrations in several parts of India to protest a recent government decision to free 11 men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during India's devastating 2002 religious riots.
-
Deadly clashes shake Libya's capital, killing 2 civilians
Deadly clashes broke out Saturday in Libya's capital between militias backed by its two rival administrations, portending a return to violence amid a long political stalemate.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
-
Trudeau links Canadian investments in North American defence to European security
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants European allies to know that when Canada invests in defending North America and the Canadian Arctic, they also benefit.
-
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg calls on Canada to meet alliance defence commitments
NATO's secretary-general is commending Canada on its investments in northern defence systems, but also says it’s important Canada deliver on its promises to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence to meet its commitments to the alliance.
Health
-
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
State health officials in New York are warning of expanding 'community spread' of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county.
-
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
-
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
Sci-Tech
-
How Twitter has been shaken by a whistleblower's allegations
In the days since it was first reported that former Twitter head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko had filed an explosive whistleblower disclosure, the company has had to confront renewed scrutiny from lawmakers, a dip in its stock price and added uncertainty in its high-stakes legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.
-
Mealworm seasoning: Scientists explore creepy-crawly flavouring to satisfy meat cravings
Researchers In Hee Cho and Hyeyoung Park presented their development of a meaty mealworm flavouring at the American Chemical Society's fall meeting, according to a news release. Their research, they say, is a response to the dietary demands of a growing global population and the looming climate crisis.
-
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
Almost 50 years after the last Apollo mission ventured to the lunar surface, NASA has established a program that promises to land humans on unexplored lunar regions and eventually the surface of Mars -- and it all begins with Artemis I.
Entertainment
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
-
Disturbance halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured
Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said.
-
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death
An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
Business
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
-
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Lifestyle
-
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $31 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $31 million draw.
-
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
Sports
-
Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers
Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane said a fond farewell to the CP Women's Open on Friday. The four-time winner on the LPGA Tour was 28 over after two rounds of her final time competing at Canada's women's championship and won't play on the weekend.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
South Korea's Narin An takes lead at CP Women's Open following rain delay
Narin An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open.
Autos
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.