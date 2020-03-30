TORONTO -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more Canadian businesses are asking their employees to work remotely. But even with the lack of face-to-face interaction, companies remain connected to their employees through cloud-based communication and collaboration platforms used to run their businesses.

As a result, there’s been much greater dependence on the use of communication technologies such as video conferencing tools. But with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know what’s right for you. Take a look at the descriptions below to find out which tool is best for you:

ZOOM

Best for big businesses

Zoom offers HD audio and video calling as well as simultaneous screen-sharing and co-annotation. This web-based tool can host up to 1,000 participants on a single call. It can also record calls and allows you to share files. Along with video chats and phone calls, Zoom also lets users to communicate via chat. Note that there have been concerns over security in the past.

SKYPE

Best for small businesses and individuals

One of the oldest video conferencing apps, Skype can connect up to 50 people in a single audio or video call. The tool offers screen-sharing on mobile devices as well as live subtitle and translation. Users can also record calls and share files. There have been complaints, however, about the lack of version updates and the inconvenience of manually adding contacts to video calls when using the mobile app. All plans allow users to communicate through video chats, calls, and instant messaging.

GOOGLE HANGOUTS MEET

Best for Google and G Suite users

Google Hangouts Meet is the new enterprise version of Google Hangouts that allows businesses to communicate though video or voice calls. It’s not to be confused with Google Hangouts Chat, the consumer friendly version. Meet can host a maximum of anywhere between 100 and 250 people on a single call. All plans feature real-time captioning, screen-sharing, and intelligent muting. The tool is integrated into the G Suite platform and requires a Google account to set up a meeting.

FACETIME

Best for Apple users

Connect with other Apple users through FaceTime. Using Wi-Fi or data, you can place audio or video calls using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to other iOS devices as well as a Mac. Through Group FaceTime, you can chat with up to 31 other people at once. Calls are placed using a phone number and integrated into your recent calls list. FaceTime is only available on Apple devices.