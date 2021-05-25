TORONTO -- Canadians on the West Coast and in the Prairies will have to wake up early -- or stay up late -- if they want a glimpse of the first total lunar eclipse since 2019.

Dubbed the “super blood flower moon,” British Columbians will have the best chance to view the lunar eclipse in the early morning of May 26, while Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the territories should also be able to catch at least a partial eclipse, depending on the weather conditions.

The lunar eclipse will likely be hard to distinguish for stargazers those in the Eastern Time zone and won’t be visible at all for Canadians in the Atlantic provinces.

The “super blood flower moon” gets its name from being a super moon, meaning a full moon at a time when the moon is at its closest point to Earth. “Blood” refers to the red tinge the moon will turn due to a lunar eclipse occurring at the same time as a super moon. Finally, the “flower” is the name given to the full moon in the month of May.

It will take the moon more than three hours to go through the Earth’s shadow, but the actual lunar eclipse will take between 14 and 15 minutes.

According to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the full lunar eclipse will begin around 4:11 a.m. PDT on the morning of May 26 for those living in in the Pacific Time zone.

Total lunar eclipse tomorrow morning (tonight if you don’t go to bed). No special equipment needed, no need to travel anywhere, just go outside and look west. Image courtesy from our friends at @GriffithObserv pic.twitter.com/5CdqRszR65 — Mount Wilson Observatory (@MtWilsonObs) May 25, 2021

Those in Alberta will be able to catch the eclipse beginning at 5:11 a.m. MDT.

Most of Saskatchewan will likely only be able to catch a partial eclipse, which is scheduled to begin 3:44 a.m. CST, while Manitoba’s partial eclipse is scheduled to begin at 4:44 a.m. CDT.

The western portion of Ontario should be able to catch the partial eclipse at 5:44 a.m. EDT, while the rest of the country are unlikely to notice much of a change to the moon before it falls below the horizon.

Of course, for those outside the viewing range or with poor weather conditions for moon gazing, there are several live streams available for anyone interested, including one from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan’s telescope in Hawaii.