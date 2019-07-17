FaceApp has exploded with celebrities including Drake, Nick Jonas, NBA star Dwayne Wade and late-night host Stephen Colbert using it to edit pictures of themselves to appear decades older.

The photo-editing app, created by Russia-based developer Wireless Lab in 2017, uses artificial intelligence software to also “swap” your gender. It’s recently experienced a surge in popularity with the app becoming the third most-downloaded free item from Apple's App Store.

But privacy experts argue the app requires users to give up too much personal information and data and that users should be reading the application’s terms and conditions more carefully.



FACEAPP CAN USE AN IMAGE ESSENTIALLY HOW IT WANTS

According to section five of FaceApp’s terms and conditions under “User Content,” when users use the app they’re agreeing to “grant FaceApp a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform.”



FACEAPP CAN MAKE MONEY OFF YOU

The terms also state the app can essentially make money off your image without paying users a dime.

The app states it can “display your User Content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your User Content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you.”

“When you post or otherwise share User Content on or through our Services, you understand that your User Content and any associated information (such as your [username], location or profile photo) will be visible to the public,” it continued.



FACEAPP WILL UPLOAD PHOTO TO CLOUD, BUT NOT ENTIRE PHOTO LIBRARY

An unsubstantiated allegation against the app is that a user’s entire photo library is uploaded to FaceApp’s servers. But French security researcher Baptiste Robert tweeted that this is not the case.

He and other app developers determined it doesn’t upload users’ full camera rolls to remote servers, which is a growing concern of certain apps in the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

This finding was also confirmed by security researcher and app developer Will Strafach who tweeted that he’d similarly analyzed the app’s network traffic.

But Matthew Panzarino, editor-in-chief of TechCrunch, which focuses on tech news, said there was another worry. He wrote that when people edit a photo, it isn’t edited on a user’s device and, instead, FaceApp “uploads your photo to the cloud for processing.”



FACEAPP COLLECTS BROWSING HISTORY AND LOCATION

In addition to photos generated by the app, FaceApp also collects information about browsing history and location.

But the terms also state "we will not rent or sell your information to third parties outside FaceApp." It did explicitly state that the app will share information with "third-party advertising partners” to deliver targeted ads to users.

When the app was first released, The Washington Post criticized FaceApp’s privacy conditions as users were complaining at the time that the privacy policy was “creeping people out.”

Around the same time, the chair of the Australian Privacy Foundation David Vaile said FaceApp’s developers asked for “way more rights than they need to offer the service to you.”



FACEAPP BRIEFLY RELEASED RACE-SWAPPING FILTER

When the app was released in January 2017, it came with filters which added fake smiles to photos and other filters which made a user look “hotter” by essentially whitening people’s faces.

The latter was briefly renamed “spark” before it was removed in April following online anger.

The founder, Yaroslav Goncharov, was forced to apologize saying, “we are deeply sorry for this unquestionably serious issue. It is an unfortunate side-effect of the underlying neural network caused by the training set bias, not intended behavior.”

Later that year, the same app made headlines when it briefly released its “ethnicity change filters” which allowed users to see what they’d look like if they were black, Asian, Indian or white.

Following backlash, the founder removed the filters and apologized.