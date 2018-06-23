

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian children can now download Facebook Messenger Kids, an app that lets children send messages and make video calls under their parents’ supervision.

The app was released in the United States in 2017, but only became available in Canada on Friday.

The app has been met with controversy in the United States, where mental health experts and pediatric groups have warned that instant messaging apps aren’t appropriate for young children.

Here’s what you need to know about Messenger Kids.

What are the age restrictions?

According to Facebook, the app is designed for children aged six to 12. It allows kids to communicate online with friends and family without creating a Facebook account, which are only available for children aged 13 or older.

What are the parental controls?

Parents have complete control over their children’s contact lists and can decide you can and cannot communicate with them. Parents must also initiate all contact requests and kids’ messages cannot be hidden or deleted. Parent-approved adults can message kids through their regular Messenger app. Parents can also create on and off times for the app through a “Sleep Mode” function.

How much control do kids have?

While parents hold the reigns over their children’s accounts, kids have the power to block contacts and report bullying or other forms of inappropriate behaviour.

What’s the controversy?

After the app was launched in the U.S. last year, it was met with a storm of criticism. In an open letter dated Jan. 30, dozens of mental health and pediatric experts urged Facebook to discontinue the app, saying that excessive social media use can negatively impact children’s emotional and physical development.

What sort of advertising is involved?

Unlike other Facebook apps, Messenger Kids is ad-free.

Which devices support the app?

The app is available on most Apple, Android and Amazon devices.

Any kid-friendly features?

The app is chockfull of kid-appropriate stickers, GIFs, masks and frames.

With files from The Canadian Press