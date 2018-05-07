

AFP





Google I/O 2018 kicks off Tuesday, May 8, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The annual developer conference is bound to outline Android treats that tech enthusiasts have been anticipating for weeks, one in particular sounding very sweet.

Android P

Last year it was Android Oreo, so it's likely that this edition of the event will bring the next UI from Google that developers have been previewing since March, which still goes by the name Android P. Since each new version of the mobile OS is named after something sweet (donuts, jelly beans, lollipops, etc.), many have tried to come with the potential new name, one of the possibilities linked to Google's release of its Spring wallpapers featuring -- popsicles. But who knows, it could be pancakes, pecan pie, peppermint...

Android TV

Could a next generation of Chromecast be hitting the stage? Also arriving with a new name, a recently leaked FCC filing shows that a 4K Android TV dongle is in the works, solving the issue that many 4K TV buyers are facing, which is access to video content that can demonstrate the capabilities of 4K UHD HDR sets.

Wear OS

Earlier this year Android Wear became Wear OS, and on May 9, Google will introduce its latest developments, explain the new product features and teach developers the “best practices to create Wear OS apps.”

Google Assistant

With Google Home speakers becoming more globally available and the Assistant now being compatible with over 1,500 major-brand smart-home products and partnered with big players such as Spotify, Pandora, CBS, Netflix -- the brand is a strong contender with Amazon's Alexa. Therefore the brand's voice-driven “Assistant” will get a lot of attention in the next two days with the hopes to further grow its compatibilities, possibilities and portfolios.

Chrome OS

The buzz around tablets, especially those using Android, seems to have faded in the last couple of years, however there are still people using them, especially now with the latest trend of stylus. Now that the Chrome OS is on the scene, debuting for the first time in a pure tablet form in the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, it's likely that the brand will have more to say on it's plans for OS.

Android Auto

Self-driving cars look set to become a reality in the future but until then drivers are making use of the dashboard technology for better driving experiences. Android Auto has been steadily growing since 2015 and is continuing to do so, with upcoming sessions at Google I/O to “discuss why automotive is a crucial area for developers, and show an exciting preview of what's ahead.” Some are predicting that Google Assistant will get involved, as the company announced “voice functions for Android Auto" coming soon back in January, according to The Verge.

Google I/O starts on May 8 at 10 AM (PT); the event schedule can be found online and the Google Developers YouTube channel will be covering the event.