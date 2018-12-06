

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government has launched a new $275-million pot of funding for “high-risk” scientific research.

The first tranche of funding is open to researchers with five years or less experience, with grants overseen by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

It hopes to inspire high-risk unique projects that defy current research models or use different perspectives to solve existing problems.

“The New Frontiers in Research Fund represents a fundamental shift in how Canada invests in research and supports collaboration among non-traditional partners,” the council said in a press release.

“The stream seeks to inspire researchers to be bold and bring different disciplines together.”

Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, said the cash, which includes $275 million over the next five years and $65 million per year after that, will come from 2018 budget.

First round applicants can apply here for at least 75 grants of up to $125,000 per year, with a deadline of Jan. 11 to give notice of intent to apply.

Projects must include elements from at least two other different disciplines.

The council suggested a collaboration between biomedical engineers and social scientists as a possibility for new healthcare remedies.

The first round competition involves five selection criteria, including equity, diversity and inclusion, feasibility and high-reward.

High-reward includes the size of the community affected by the project, significantly advancing current knowledge, resolving a longstanding scientific issue and disrupting conventional thinking.

The initial lot of grant recipients will be announced in the spring and future funding will be open to all Canadian researchers and focus on larger-scale research and international collaborations.

“Today’s announcement is about more than funding: it is about encouraging researchers to bring diverse expertise, ideas and perspectives together to create bold, new approaches to research in Canada,” Duncan said.