What creates a huge earthquake? Scientists investigate phenomenon behind big tremors
Scientists have made further strides toward identifying the key circumstances for catastrophic earthquakes, according to researchers.
What separates a region prone to mild earthquakes compared to those that could see earth-shattering quakes in the future could come down to a principle of friction, according to a new study published last week in the peer-reviewed journal Science.
Friction describes the force of resistance when two materials are sliding against each other. One specific frictional phenomenon that dictates how quickly faults heal after an earthquake may also be key to identifying if they will be at risk of a greater earthquake in the future, according to researchers.
Essentially, faults that heal faster after an earthquake may produce more rigid foundations that are more likely to split dramatically at some point in the future, while faults that heal more slowly allow for more continuous, harmless movement along the fault.
It could allow researchers to begin to zero in on danger zones.
"The same physics and logic should apply to all different kinds of faults around the world," Demian Saffer, director of the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics at the Jackson School of Geosciences and the study's co-lead author, said in a press release. "With the right samples and field observations, we can now start to make testable predictions about how big and how often large seismic slip events might occur on other major faults like Cascadia in the Pacific Northwest."
The reason that earthquakes happen at all is because the earth’s crust is not one solid, unmoving piece. Instead, it’s made up of numerous tectonic plates that move very slowly as the earth’s molten core continues to move. This is the reason that continents have drifted over the earth’s lifespan.
Geological faults are splits in the earth’s crust and the layers of rock above it. There are faults where each tectonic plate meets another, but there are also faults that don’t line up exactly with the plate boundaries. The earth has layers upon layers of rock moving slowly in relation to each other, which occasionally create the right frictional circumstances for an earthquake.
During an earthquake, that regular movement that we can’t detect in our everyday lives is disrupted by sudden movement along the fault. This movement also sends out shockwaves that can be felt by all of those within the radius of the earthquake itself.
Earthquakes can vary wildly in size and strength, with the worst quakes capable of upending buildings, tearing apart cities and ending thousands of lives in an instant.
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria in early February has so far killed nearly 45,000 people, according to recent counts. On Monday, there were reports of even more buildings collapsing in the Hatay province of Turkiye as another 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region.
The destructive potential of earthquakes underlines how important it is to try and unravel the mechanisms behind large quakes.
In pursuit of that goal, researchers created a test for this new study that looked at rocks from a well-known fault off of the coast of New Zealand.
This particular fault is prone to “slow motion” earthquakes every so often, and is composed of clay-rich rocks.
Researchers took the rocks, which had been extracted from around half a mile under the seafloor, and squeezed them within a hydraulic press to investigate how quickly they could heal from this pressure, as well as whether they slipped against each other easily or displayed a higher amount of friction. They found the rocks healed slowly, and moved easily against each other.
When put into a computer model, this data predicted that rocks of this type would be associated with a small, slow-motion earthquake around every two years, which aligns almost exactly with the actual data from this fault in New Zealand.
What researchers believe this indicates is that these clay-rich rocks, which are present at many earthquake sites across the globe, actually help slow down and calm earthquakes by facilitating the slow movement of plates against each other. By allowing for more movement within the plates instead of the rocks healing back together quite quickly and resisting movement for a longer period of time, the resulting earthquakes are smaller and more frequent.
It’s the same frictional phenomenon that explains why it takes more effort to move a stationary box at the beginning than it does to keep it moving, researchers say.
So does this mean we’ve got the key to predicting when and where the next big earthquake could be?
Not yet, researchers say—there’s still a lot of work to do before predicting earthquakes becomes that simple. But this research could indicate which faults are capable of huge tremors.
"This doesn't get us any closer to actually predicting earthquakes, but it does tell us whether a fault is likely to slip silently with no earthquakes, or have large ground-shaking earthquakes," Srisharan Shreedharan, assistant professor at Utah State University and study co-lead, said in the release.
We already know that some large faults have no history of the kind of smaller tremors that this study believes are a sign of slow-healing, safer rock structures.
The Cascadia fault, a tectonic plate boundary that stretches down the coast of North America from Vancouver Island down to northern California in the U.S., has no such history, for example.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is hoping to place sensors on key areas of this fault in order to study whether it is hiding the potential for a devastating earthquake in the future. Director Harold Tobin, who was not involved in this new study, said that the study results give them a clear reason to proceed.
"We want to zero in on the processes in the shallow part of the fault because that's what governs the size of the tsunami," Tobin said in the release. "Fault healing doesn't explain everything, but it does give us a window into the working of subduction zone faults that we didn't have before."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' origin: report
Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
How Jimmy Carter once helped clean up a partial nuclear meltdown in Ontario
It was December 1952, the Cold War was raging and in a rural Ontario community a nuclear reactor had just partially melted down – the first serious reactor accident in the world. The partial meltdown at the experimental Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories, about 200 kilometres north of Ottawa, was significant for the changes to reactor safety and design it helped usher in.
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
Feds' hiring of international group to advise on unmarked graves called 'misstep'
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says there are many problems with a $2 million contract Ottawa recently signed with an international group to get its advice on unmarked graves.
Being richer doesn’t necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
Canada
-
Researchers hope wrongfully convicted database will lead to reforms, more releases
Students and staff at the University of Toronto law school are launching a new database this week documenting dozens of cases of wrongful convictions in Canada hoping to draw more attention to the problem.
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
Gatineau police say man missing since August 2020 was body found in submerged car
Gatineau police say a body found inside a submerged vehicle discovered by amateur divers in November was that of a 79-year-old man who disappeared two and a half years ago.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
Jann Arden petitions Ottawa to ban live horse exports for slaughter
More than 36,000 people have signed a petition calling on the federal Liberals to live up to their election promise to ban the live export of horses for slaughter.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
World
-
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
U.S. urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame U.S.
The United States and its allies urged the U.N. Security Council on Monday to condemn North Korea's unlawful ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia blamed the U.S. for escalating tensions with stepped-up military exercises targeting Pyongyang.
-
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
-
Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley
The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by U.K. police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.
-
Teen killed, 4-year-old injured in Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans
A teenager died and a 4-year-old girl was among the wounded when gunfire broke out along the route of a celebrated New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said Monday.
-
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkiye, Syria
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday.
Politics
-
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' origin: report
Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic.
Health
-
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
-
Birth in bomb shelters: Ukrainian midwives look to Canada for training
Midwives in Ukraine want women facing labour during the war to be offered that choice of where to give birth. They are looking to Canada as an example of how to make it happen.
-
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
Sci-Tech
-
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
-
Two U.S. Supreme Court cases this week could upend the entire internet
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear back-to-back oral arguments this week in two cases that could significantly reshape online speech and content moderation.
-
What creates a huge earthquake? Scientists investigate phenomenon behind big tremors
Scientists have made further strides toward identifying the key circumstances for catastrophic earthquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
-
Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89
Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.
-
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Business
-
U.K. health-care strikes to intensify as junior doctors vote to walk out
Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England have voted for strike action next month, their trade union said on Monday, adding to a series of walkouts by nurses and ambulance workers putting pressure on an already strained health system.
-
Funding woes inspire $25K pitching competition for Black entrepreneurs
Jackee Kasandy, founder of the non-profit Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society, is holding a contest with a $25,000 prize for Black entrepreneurs with big ideas and small bank balances.
-
Extreme drought makes cattle farmers thin herds, could cause future supply problems
Experts say an uptick in drought and other extreme weather events has beef farmers in the U.S. and Canada thinning their herds in near-record numbers, which could lead to supply problems in the beef industry over the longer term.
Lifestyle
-
Being richer doesn’t necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
-
'Heartbreaking': Visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons 'balloon dog' sculpture at Art Wynwood
The artist Jeff Koons' famous sculptures might look like they're made from balloons -- but the works are actually fragile, as one art fair attendee found out when she knocked over a US$42,000 Koons piece Thursday, causing it to shatter.
-
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
Sports
-
Lance Stroll out of F1 testing after bicycle accident
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said Monday.
-
Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia
The governments of more than 30 nations released a letter Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of 'neutrality' as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.