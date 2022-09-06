Webb telescope captures stunning new image of young stars in the Tarantula Nebula

In this mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light. (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team/CNN) In this mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light. (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team/CNN)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why should we care about the Quebec election?

It is really important for those who do care about the future of this incredible country of ours to pay some attention to Francois Legault as he romps to a second consecutive majority, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social