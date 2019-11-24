Web inventor has an ambitious plan to take back the net
File-This Oct. 24, 2018, file photo shows creator of the World Wide Web Sir Tim Berners-Lee speaking during a data privacy conference at the European Parliament in Brussels. Berners-Lee is releasing an ambitious rule book for online governance, a bill of rights and obligations for the internet. It is designed to counteract the spread of such anti-democratic ills as misinformation, mass surveillance and censorship. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Frank Bajak, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 7:19PM EST
The inventor of the World Wide Web is releasing an ambitious rule book for online governance -- a bill of rights and obligations for the internet.
It is designed to counteract the spread of such anti-democratic ills as misinformation, mass surveillance and censorship.
Called "Contract for the Web," the charter that Tim Berners-Lee unveiled Monday, represents a year's work by the World Wide Web Foundation where Berners-Lee is a founding director. It seeks commitments from governments and industry to make and keep knowledge freely available -- a digital policy agenda true to the design vision of the 30-year-old web.
The contract is non-binding, however. Partners in the endeavour include Google and Facebook, whose data-collecting business models and sensation-rewarding algorithms have been blamed for exacerbating online toxicity.
